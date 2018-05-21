Share:

Rawalpindi - One wheeling is taking place on various roads of the city particularly during Ramazan nights as bikers; mostly teenagers perform dangerous stunts and drive their motorcycles on one wheel on the busy roads of the city. These bikers have been seen one-wheeling on roads near Ayub Park, Peshawar Road, Saddar, Murree Road and other areas especially during Ramazan nights and they usually succeed in dodging the police deployed on the roads.

They not only endanger their own lives but also pose serious threats to others and also interrupt the traffic flow, Mohsin told APP. Despite, all efforts being claimed by the police to eliminate the activity, the trend of one-wheeling continues to increase and is growing at a very fast pace. These bikers do not take any precautionary measures like wearing a helmet, elbow guards etc.

The traffic authorities when contacted agreed that one wheeling is posing a serious challenge to Rawalpindi city traffic police. “It is a serious problem and several accidents have been reported. We are working to adopt counter measures but it has to be realized that escaping on motorbikes is much easier as compare to cars or other vehicles,” stated a senior traffic police officer.

City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has decided to launch a massive operation against one-wheelers during the holy month of Ramazan. Orders have been issued to register cases against one-wheelers and impound their motor cycles under Section 99-A.

According to Chief Traffic Officer, SSP, Bilal Iftikhar, special squads constituted in this regard would take strict action in accordance with the law against one-wheelers particularly at Murree Road, Mall Road, Airport Road and other important roads of the city.

All the Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), sectors in charges and traffic wardens have been directed to take strict action against the rules violators. CTO appealed parents to stop their children from indulging in this life threatening activity.

2 one wheelers booked

City Traffic Police (CTP) booked two wheelers and cases were registered against them in Sadiqabad Police Station under Motor Vehicle ordinance on Sunday.

According to police, their motorbikes have been confiscated on the violation. Talking to APP, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Capt. (R) Bilal Iftikhar said that one wheeling would not be allowed in the city.

He said one-wheelers would be dealt in accordance with the law and wardens had been directed to impound motorcycles of one-wheelers in their respective areas.