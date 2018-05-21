Share:

­LAHORE - Peter Gill, a five-time MPA of the PML-N, on Sunday announced to join the PTI alongwith his supporters after meeting party’s central Punjab President Aleem Ahmad Khan here, a Press release issued by PTI’s media claimed.

Gill expressed his confidence in the leadership of party chief Imran Khan and vowed to join his struggle against corruption.

Aleem Khan welcomed him into party fold and said that PTI had always fought for the rights of minorities.

Talking about recent defections from other parties into the PTI, Aleem said that Imran Khan had already completed a century of different politicians joining the party and now he would scoring a double century before the upcoming elections.

He also said that PTI will not allow the ruling PML-N to have its cronies inducted in the caretaker set up.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Mian Mehmoodur Rashid on Sunday rejected Law Minister Rana Sanaullah’s claim that the Opposition leader had discussed with him certain names for nomination as caretaker Punjab Chief Minister.

Rashid said that he was not supposed to discuss this issue with the Law Minister who did not have any Constitutional position in this regard.

Opposition leader also reminded the Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif of his Constitutional obligation of contacting him on the issue of nominating a caretaker Chief Minister.

Rashid said he had completed the process of consultation with the Opposition parties but the Chief Minister had not contacted him so far to finalise the name.