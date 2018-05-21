Share:

HANGU - Police on Sunday foiled a bid of sabotage after defusing a bomb planted near a mosque in the district. According to details, a mortar shell bomb planted by unknown miscreants was defused by police after it was spotted under a table in a shop in front of Jamia Masjid in the city area. Connected with detonator, explosives and fuse, the mortar shell had been converted into a bomb. However, the prompt action of the police saved the area and the people from a major mishap.

COAS visits UAE

RAWALPINDI (APP): Cheif of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Sunday visited United Arab Emirates (UAE).

During the day long visit, the COAS met with Crown Prince Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at Abu Dhabi, an ISPR press release said. Matters of mutual interest including regional security and bilateral defence cooperation came under discussion during the meeting.