LODHRAN-A man committed self-immolation in protest against the misbehaviour and harassment by police officials here on Sunday. The District Police Officer taking notice of the incident, suspended an ASI.

According to police sources, Iqbal, a resident of Lodhran city was disappointed over misbehaviour and harassment of police officials who implicated his son in a fake case. According to the deceased, the police despite receiving bribe, challaned his son in the fake case.

To protest against the injustice, Iqbal set self on fire by sprinkling petrol inside the district Kutchehry Lodhran.

He was rushed to Bahawalpur Victoria Hospital but could not survive and succumbed to his burns. The DPO taking notice of the occurrence suspended an ASI and also directed a departmental investigation into the incident.