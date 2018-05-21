Share:

­PESHAWAR - Advisor to Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-N provincial president Amir Muqam said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) 100-day plan is a mere jugglery of words. Masses are well-aware of PTI’s claim of bringing change during the first 90 days of its government in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Addressing a news conference on Sunday, the PML-N leader said that before the execution of 100-day plan, KP people will hold PTI accountable for its claims of change in 90 days and joking with the public mandate.

On the occasion, Syed Zaman, a notable of district Nowshera, along with his family members and friends announced to join PML-N.

Muqam said that the PTI had promised that it will bring reforms and other public welfare initiatives during the first 90 days of its rule in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. But, he said that the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Ehtesab Commission established by PTI-led provincial government has become redundant for the last several months. He said Imran-led KP government had completely failed to deliver.

PML-N provincial president said that PTI has announced a so called 100-day plan to deceive the masses before holding general elections 2018. This time, he said Imran cannot mislead the masses.

Flanked by PML-N Provincial Additional Secretary General Ikhtiar Wali, District Peshawar President Sifatullah and other leaders, Muqam said the people had seen the worst kind of deprivation and backwardness in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa during the five-year tenure of PTI-led government in the province.

He made it clear that Imran could not betray the masses by ‘jugglery of words’ and evergreen slogans.

PML-N leader said that the UNDP report has revealed that Punjab leads other provinces of Pakistan on the Human Development Index.

Muqam said infrastructure development projects like Metro Bus and Orange Line Train have given great identity to Punjab province across the world. He alleged that PTI had initiated Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Peshawar project to hide its corruption instead of giving any relief as it is not serious to complete the BRT in the stipulated time period.

The PML-N leader said that Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak should step-down over using buses, meant for women transport services in Mardan and Abbottabad, for BRT project. He said that instead of revival of Peshawar, the city of flowers, PTI government had turned it into ruins.

PTI programme not workable: Rana

APP adds: Minister of State for Finance Rana Muhammad Afzal Sunday said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's (PTI) programme for first hundred days was not workable and it was a new try by Imran Khan to make people fool again.

Talking to a private news channel, he said PTI and its leadership were continuously lying with the people from the last five years and they only believe in politics of levelling allegations on others.

He said PTI was enjoying full powers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but failed to introduce any mega project in the province and people were badly disappointed by PTI's politics of agitation.

Rana Afzal said PTI had claimed that it would plant one billion trees in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but failed in that regard, adding Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was far away from other provinces regarding development as per the report of United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

He said PTI's ally party Jamaat-e-Islami had admitted that PTI had done nothing for the development in the province but claiming that it would bring mega change in the country.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was already working and implementing those points which were given by Imran Khan during his Lahore address, he added.