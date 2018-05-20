Share:

OKARA-The rising popularity of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has upset Sharif brothers as they fear worst defeat in the upcoming general election.

PTI leader Haji Abdus Sattar Wahllah stated while talking to journalists here. He claimed that defection of the PML-N parliamentarians to the PTI was the biggest shock for Sharif brothers. He criticised former premier Nawaz Sharif for, "what he said", committing treason with the motherland for vested interests. He said that Nawaz Sharif had no future in politics. "Imran Khan would be the next prime minister and he would overcome the crises being faced by the country," he maintained.

Six held with drugs, liquor

Six persons were held with drugs and liquor in police operations conducted in different areas of Okara district the other day.

According to police sources, the district police, in a campaign against narcotics dealers, recovered jewellery and 51 litres liquor from a house at Sidra Ghafoor Town. Suspects - Shaukat Ali and an accomplice - escaped from the scene. The police arrested Javed of Shamsia Colony with 19 litres of liquor, Umar Farooq of village 15/1AL with 20 litres of liquor, Faisal of Lehrasab Town with 20 litres of liquor, Aftab of Kot Nihal Singh with 320g of Charas, Mokha of Jaboka with 200g of Charas, Riaz of 30/D with 200g of Charas. Cases were registered against them.

BOOKED

As many as 72 farmers were booked on charges of water pilferage. SDCO Ramazan raided and caught 72 farmers pilfering canal water at 8/4L village. They included Allah Ditta, Haji Akbar, Shaukat, Ghulam Rasool and others. They were booked with Okara Cantt police.

POSTING/TRANSFER

Various station house officers (SHOs) in Okara district have been reshuffled. According to police sources, Inspector Riazuddin Gujjar has been posted as SHO Basirpur police station. Inspector Ijaz Dogar has been posted as SHO Cantt police station, Inspector Mehr Yousuf as SHO Haveli Lakha, Mehmoodul Hassan as SHO Shahbhore, Nawab Dogar as SHO Hujra Shah Moqeem, Inspector Malik Tassawar as SHO Depalpur, Nadeem Iqbal as SHO Satghara, Kashif Hussain as SHO Shergarh, Farrukh Shehzad as SHO Renala Khurd, Riffat Hameed as SHO Chuchak, Rizwan Bhatti as DIB at DPO office.