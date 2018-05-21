Share:

LAHORE - Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab and Pakistan Air Force on Sunday signed an MoU regarding handing over of administrative control of Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Fort Munro to PAF.

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif was also present on this occasion.

It was informed during the ceremony that 40-bed hospital in Fort Munro was constructed at a cost of Rs 150.75 and the process of providing all necessary medical apparatuses according to PC-1 had been completed. After the completion of Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Fort Munro, which is stretching over an area of 20 Kanal, the matters related to the provision of medical facilities and administrative matters were being shifted to PAF.

It is noteworthy that MoU had already been signed between PAF and School Education Department on March 18 which says that PAF will set up Pakistan Air Force Cadet College at 100 acres of land in Fort Munro and Punjab government will contribute One billion rupees for it.

Likewise a proposal has been anticipated for THQ between PAF and the primary and secondary healthcare, under which the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department will hand over THQ Hospital to PAF and will also make available 17.5 Crore rupees in the current financial year.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said establishment of THQ at Fort Munro, a refreshing point of Dera Ghazi Khan, and handing over its administrative affairs to PAF, was a historical move. Congratulating authorities concerned, the CM said that with the establishment of this THQ hospital, not only the natives will be provided with best health facilities, but tourists could also get assistance from it.

“The government is vigilant to improve health facilities for its people by providing incinerator, CT scan machines, pathology labs, construction of new blocks and completion of development projects.” Health culture has changed in Punjab as hospitals are now equipped with latest technologies and service of 24 hours CT scan tests. He said government also had put an end to medical test fee at all hospitals of the province. Shehbaz said that new hospitals, schools, colleges, universities and roads had been constructed in whole Punjab including DG Khan. PML-N government had taken robust steps for the welfare of people of South Punjab. With the establishment of cadet college at Fort Munro, THQ hospital and provision of other facilities will not only assist the local population but will also promote tourism.

Talking to media persons after signing ceremony, the CM said that PAF was cooperating with Punjab government in different sectors of public welfare. The PAF had rendered remarkable services to assist Punjab government to help and rescue people in the difficult time of flood. “According to a report issued by UNDP, Punjab has been declared best province among others in terms of education, health and other sectors which is a gratified moment for us,” he added and further shared “We believe in joint and coordinated efforts for welfare of public and also want to see same development in other provinces.” Mentioning Recep Tayyip Erdo?an Hospital, the CM said, “Turkey helped in the hour of need and we never forgot our well-wishers.”

Chief of Air Staff Mujahid Anwer Khan, while addressing the ceremony, said it was honour for PAF that administrative responsibilities of THQ Fort Munro had been shifted to them and they highly regarded Punjab government for showing this confidence. He said that PAF was not only protecting the boundaries but also serving public in the fields of education and health. He vowed that they will opt all out efforts to provide best medical facilities to the people of DG Khan and other far-flung areas. He said, “We will keep serving people in all other fields along-with health.” The ceremony was attended by Federal Minister for Energy Awais Laghari, Provincial Minister Dr Ayseha Ghous Pasha, Khawaja Salman Rafique, Khawaja Imran Nazeer, chief sectary and other concerned officials.

Also, Chief of Air Staff Mujahid Anwar Khan called on Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif here yesterday. Ideas were exchanged regarding matters of mutual interest and professional activities of Pakistan Air Force. At this moment, the CM congratulated Mujahid Anwar Khan for taking charge of his post and said that PAF had rendered enormous sacrifices for the country.

“Even the whole world acknowledges the marvelous character of PAF to guard boundaries of its country. Pakistan Air Force is the best force in the world whose eagles have engraved new history of valour and bravery in the world and whole nation was proud of them.

Meanwhile, a high level delegation headed by Wen Gang, the president of international Chinese group Norenko called on Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The president congratulated Shehbaz Sharif over the successful launch of the Orange Line Metro Train trial service. The CM at this moment said that this successful trial was an important milestone and this great project was a gift for Pakistan especially people of Lahore from president and prime minister of China. Metro Train project held a historical position for Pak- China friendship and if there was no delay in the project, then Metro Train would have been operational by then.

“Our unwise friends caused a delay of 22 months in the project. Metro Train is a trend plan in Pakistan's transportation sector. We have to compensate for the delay. So immediate completion is my mission,” he said. It was agreed in the meeting to complete the project work as soon as possible. President Naorenko Group, while conversing at this moment said that speed of working of Shehbaz Sharif was unusual and they had witnessed practical pattern of ‘Shehbaz Speed’ in Lahore and Punjab. Shehbaz had made possible completion of projects through his speed. He said that OLMT was the evidence of hard work of Shehbaz who had worked round the clock for bringing the project into reality. He assured full cooperation to complete the project. China's Consulate General Long Ding Bin and high officials of Norinko were also present on the occasion. Provincial Minister Aisha Ghaus Pasha, head of Orange Line Metro Train Steering Committee Khawja Ahmed Hasaan, managing director Mass Transit Authority, chairman Planning and Development, lord mayor Lahore, secretary transport, commissioner Lahore division and other officials were also present on this occasion.