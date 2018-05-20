Share:

SHEIKHUPURA: A police constable posted in Lahore was gunned down on resistance by unidentified highwaymen here on Manawala-Lagar Road in the wee hours of Sunday. The deceased identified as Fayyaz, was on the way back to his village Lagar after performing his duty in Lahore. On the way, four robbers intercepted the constable and held him hostage at gunpoint. He, however, put up resistance upon which the outlaws fired gunshots on him at point-blank. Resultantly, he died on the spot. The Manawala Police have started investigation.