SIALKOT-Sialkot business community's leader Riazuddin Sheikh held a meeting with former foreign minister Khawaja Asif as the former is being considered as political alternative to the latter for the 2018 general elections.

Riazud Din Sheikh and Khawaja Asif discussed in details the prevailing political scenario especially after his Khawaja Asif's disqualification by Islamabad High Court (IHC).

According to political Pundits, if Riazuddin Sheikh is inducted in PML-N, its bigwig Khawaja Asif will play an important role as the king maker in Sialkot's politics.

However, the insiders in PML-N hoped that Riazuddin was most likely to join PML-N as the suitable alternative to Khawaja Asif.

Local political circles were giving importance to the meeting held between Khawaja Asif and Riazuddin.

Meanwhile, most of the Sialkot exporters led by Ayub Khan urged Riazuddin Sheikh to join the political field, saying that there should be someone from the exporters for the solution to their problems.

Sialkot exporters have also formulated "Riazuddin Sheikh Lovers' Group" for bringing him to politics. Senior journalist-cum-exporter Ayub Khan is heading the group.