LAHORE - PML-N President Mian Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday chaired a meeting in Lahore to discuss party manifesto for the upcoming general elections.

Senior party leaders including Khawaja Saad Rafique, Sardar Mehtab Abbasi, Miftah Ismael, Haroon Akhtar, Nuzhat Sadiq and Baleeghur Rehman attended the meeting.

Shehbaz reportedly expressed his satisfaction that the PML-N government had fully implemented the last party manifesto by setting up power projects to end energy crisis. He also mentioned other development projects undertaken by the government in the last five years.

The meeting also approved setting up of divisional committees comprising senior party leaders to assist the central parliamentary board in the distribution of party tickets.

Meanwhile, former MPA Ilyas Khan from Kasur called on Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday and announced to join the PML-N along-with all his colleagues expressing his full confidence in the party leadership.

Shehbaz welcomed his joining and said that PML-N was a real representative party of the people which had set records of public service. There is no such example of development in history which took place in the last five years, he said, adding that the PML-N was the most popular party in the country.

Also, President PML-N Shehbaz Sharif visited the residence of Rajab Ali Balooch (Late) at Kanjwani 455-GB, a distant village of Tandlyanwala to offer his condolence.

He expressed his sympathies to Ali Gohar Baloch, brother of late Rajab Baloch, his mother and other family members. Shehbaz offered Fateha and prayed for Rajab Ali Baloch.

Paying tribute to the social and political services of Rajab Baloch, the CM said that he was an old companion of the party who served his people at his best. He was a precious asset to the party and his services will be remembered forever. Later on CM met with the local party leaders and workers.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that people like Rajab Ali Baloch used to be the worthy asset of PML-N who fought bravely with his ailment and actively took part in the organizational and professional affairs despite being ill. CM embraced Roshan Rajab, son of Rajab Baloch and his young daughter Ayan Rajab to assure full support to the bereaved family in this hour of grief.