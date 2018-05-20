Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-A ceremony was organised by the Central Seerat Committee to mark the death anniversary of Hazrat Fatima (RA).

Addressing the participants, AJK President Sardar Masood Khan said that the life of Hazrat Fatima (RA) is a beacon for all Muslims. He added that Hazrat Fatima (RA) led an exemplary life according to the teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). He stressed for the promotion of peace, tolerance and human dignity.

AJK President Sardar Masood Khan said that the devastating earthquake of 2005 had caused the martyrdom of over 80,000 people.

It had left a permanent impact on Azad Jammu Kashmir but the Government of Pakistan and AJK made impressive efforts in the rehabilitation and construction of the affected areas.

it was also held in the memory the martyrs of the deadly 2005 earthquake that had hit bulk of AJK and the adjoining parts of the KPK province.

President Masood commended Sahibzada Saleem Chishti, chairman of Central Zakat Council and the Central Seerat Committee, for organising the very important event.

He said that the 2005 earthquake united the countrymen as a nation who got together to help the victims. He said that the international community also contributed to rescue and reconstruction efforts. When the earthquake took place, the president said, he was in Geneva as a diplomat and recalled how in just a day US $ 322 million of donations were collected.

He said, "Despite the massive setback, today we are again progressing at an unprecedented pace. This calamity helped us understand our weaknesses and created the well-needed awareness leading to enhanced investment in preparedness and response, he said.

The ceremony was concluded with prayers for the martyrs of the earthquake. The event was also attended by Member of AJK Legislative Assembly Chaudhry Shahzad, PML-N leader Chaudhry Manzoor, Javed Manan, Niaz Gillani, theologists, clerics, scholars and a large number of notables of the community.