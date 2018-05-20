Share:

LOS ANGELES-Gwen Stefani’s Las Vegas residency is a ‘perfect’ way to tour her music but still focus on her three children.

The ‘Hollaback Girl’ is excited about performing in the city in Nevada in February and March 2019 so she can also focus on raising her kids - Kingston, 11, Zuma, nine, and Apollo, four.

She said: ‘’Creatively, after that last tour, I felt quite like, ‘God, I have toured a lot in my life, and I love it, but it takes so much out of me as far as being able to focus on the rest of my life with the kids. I have three kids and it’s a big deal. Any parent would probably go, ‘How does she do it?’ It’s almost impossible to do and it’s a lot of balancing. The Las Vegas residency is just perfect for where I’m at right now, being a mom. I did tour for seven years and then it’s just hard with the kids because they’re in school and I’m not home schooling, and you can’t pull them out. It’s just not fair on them.’’ And the 48-year-old singer - who is currently dating Blake Shelton - loved going on a ‘’last minute’’ tour with her kids, but says she didn’t plan it, she just had so much to sing about following her divorce from Gavin Rossdale.

She added: ‘’I did that last tour because I had this unexpected life crisis and then the music came out from that. I didn’t even plan on making any music; it was such a lifesaver and a beautiful moment for me to be able to write again. I just put the tour on last minute and went on a summer tour with the kids.

It was so much fun for them, they loved it. They love touring. But it isn’t realistic, so I’ve been thinking about doing the Vegas show for a while.’’