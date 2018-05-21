Share:

LAHORE - Two minor boys died and seven other persons were wounded critically when an overloaded truck overturned and fell on a motorcycle-rickshaw on Bedian Road Sunday evening. Police said two of the nine victims died on the spot.

Rescue workers shifted another seven injured people to hospital on ambulances. The road accident took place near Ladhar bus stop on the Bedian Road. Rescuers managed to pull out of the victims after removing the truck. The deceased were identified as eight-year-old Fasih Khan and six-year-old Ghani Khan. The victims are said to be relatives. All the nine victims riding on a motorcycle-rickshaw were on their way home when a truck overturned and fell on the rickshaw, all of a sudden.

The injured persons including Saeed Khan, 25, Gull Khan, 35, Abdullah, 12, Ghaffar Khan, Mola Gull Khan, 20, Majid Khan, 13 and Khudai Noor, 16, were admitted to hospital. The police were investigating the incident.