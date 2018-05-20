Share:

MANDI BAHAUDDIN-Three persons died while two others sustained injuries in different incidents of drowning and road mishaps here the other day.

According to Rescue 1122, a 15-year-old boy namely Hamza, resident of Harya village, drowned while bathing in Lower Jhelum Canal. Rescue 1122 recovered his dead body after hectic efforts and handed it over to the heirs. In another incident, a dead body was spotted in a canal near Charhanwala village in jurisdiction of Phalia police. A Rescue 1122 team recovered the dead body and shifted it to Mandi Bahauddin DHQ Hospital for post-mortem. Identity of the body was yet to be ascertained. Meanwhile, Waqas and Imran, riding a motorcycle, hit a pedestrian namely Sajid, resident of Chhimmon. He sustained critical injuries and died on the spot. The bike riders also fell on the ground and sustained serious wounds. The accident took place in Gojra police precincts. The injured were referred to Lahore.