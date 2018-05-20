Share:

CALIFORNIA:-The four alleged owners of a website which publishes photos of people taken soon after they have been arrested, have been arrested themselves. The alleged owners of the mugshots.com website have been accused of extortion and a variety of other crimes. The US-based site asks anyone wanting to have their image removed to hand over a substantial payment. It generated more than $2m (£1.5m) from people keen to get images removed, said California’s Attorney General. “This pay-for-removal scheme attempts to profit off of someone else’s humiliation,” said Attorney General Xavier Becerra in a statement.



“Those who can’t afford to pay into this scheme to have their information removed pay the price when they look for a job, housing, or try to build relationships with others,” he said.