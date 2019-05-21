Share:

NOORPUR THAL - PTI MNA Malik Ehsanullah Khan Tiwana said that the government had been pursuing a zero-tolerance policy against corruption, adding “The country is moving forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.”

Talking to different delegations here, he said that people had rejected hollow slogan-mongers in the election, adding that the PTI government had served people during the last nine months.

Malik Ehsanullah Khan Tiwana said that steps were being taken for public welfare, adding “Development was the right of people living in backward areas.” He said that people had given vote to the PTI for bringing about a change in Pakistan.

Former Town Committee chairman Malik Hussain, former vice chairman Malik Ramazan Baga, local PTI leader Malik Shafqat Hussain Gujjar, and others were present on the occasion.