KANDHKOT - Ghotki SSP Dr Farrukh Ali Lanjar promoted nine head constables to the rank of Assistant Sub inspectors (ASI) during a ceremony held at police head quarter Mirpurmathelo on Monday.

According to press release issued by SSP office Ghotki, a ceremony was held at SSP headquarter Mirpurmathelo which was attended by all DSPs, SHOs, and other senior officials of the district. Farrukh Lanjar was the chief guest on occasion. SSP and other senior officials after reviewing progress of individual and service sheets approved 9 head constables to the rank of ASI.

The promoted cops include Moula Bux Bozdar, Faizullah Kosh, Qamar din Chachar, Mohammad Ameen Laghari, Mohammad Sadique Kalwar, Hussain Bux Labano, Ashique Ali Laghari, Mohammad Ramzan Korai and Qurban Ali.

Ghotki police also hosted a dinner (Iftar) for the police officials particularly who were promoted. Meanwhile police claimed to have recovered two abductees during the various raids in katcha areas here on Monday.