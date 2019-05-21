Share:

ISLAMABAD - An accountability court Monday sent accused Laek Hussain to jail on judicial remand in Karkay Rental Power Project corruption reference.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) produced the accused before the accountability court after completion of his physical remand time and requested for his further remand.

NAB prosecutor Sardar Muzafar Abbasi pleaded before the court that the accused had informed the judge that he had taken 3.65 lakh dollars as loan from Raja Baber Zulkarnain. He stated that the accused had lied before the court as he had not taken any loan.

He stated that the accused had owned millions of rupees and also had been submitting taxes to FBR.