SARGODHA - Commissioner and Administrator Municipal Corporation (MC) Zafar Iqbal Sheikh ordered an audit of the fiscal matters of past two years. During a meeting here, he said that cases would be registered against those found in corruption. He lamented that Municipal Corporation had been turned into a hub of corruption. He pointed out that drinking water, sewerage, and sanitation system were the fundamental rights of the masses.

He ordered to dismantle all illegal water connections on official water supply pipelines. The commissioner also directed the officials to remove encroachments in bazaars and at public points. He also directed the traders to avoid encroaching places before their shops.