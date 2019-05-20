Share:

Rawalpindi-Civil Line police on Monday obtained physical remand of an alleged Afghan gangster Wali Jan from the court of an area magistrate to investigate him in a murder and terrorism case after Sadiqabad police told the court that it had completed probe from the accused in a property grabbing case and needed no more remand of him.

Station House Officer Police Station Civil Line Inspector Mian Imran along with his team arrested the notorious gangster and produced him before an anti-terrorism court seeking 7 days remand. However, the ATC No 2 Special Judge Abdul Rehman rejected plea of the police and granted 4-day physical remand of the alleged criminal. The court also ordered the police to reproduce him on May 25 for further proceedings.

According to details, a team of Sadiqabad police produced Wali Jan in the court of area magistrate Abdul Sattar and pleaded that the investigators had completed investigation from the accused for his alleged involvement in property grabbing case. They told the judge that police did not need more custody of the accused and the court might send him on judicial remand. On this, Area Magistrate Abdul Sattar sent Wali Jan to Adiala Jail on 14-day judicial remand.

In the meanwhile, SHO Civil Line Inspector Mian Imran appeared before the judge and argued that the accused was also wanted by Civil Line police for his alleged involvement in a murder, attempted murder and terrorism case. The judge permitted police to obtain custody of the accused.

Later, Civil Line police produced Wali Jan before ATC No 2 Special Judge Abdul Rehman and sought his 7 days physical remand. The court only remanded Wali Jan in police custody for 4 days.

Talking to The Nation, SHO Mian Imran confirmed the development. He said that Wali Jan was wanted by police in a case registered with PS Civil Line under sections 302/324/148/149/109 of PPC and 7 Anti-Terrorism Act/21i ATA on complaint of Nahim Khan on 28/3/2018.

He said that the applicant Nahim in the FIR had accused Wali Jan, Arshad Zaman alias Langra and Nauman of sending armed men in Rawalpindi Katcheri on 28/3/2018 for killing his brother Matih Ullah Faheem and injuring many others. All the criminals were declared as proclaimed offenders by a court of law in the case, he said. “We will grill Wali Jan to ascertain his role in the murder and terrorism case and to know about the whereabouts of other POs who went into hide,” he said.

Wali Jan along with 9 gang members including two brothers Nabi Jan and Ali Jan was apprehended by Sadiqabad police at a picket placed near Amna Masjid when the gang was cruising to the Highway from Sadiqabad. Huge cache of illegal arms were recovered from the possession of the accused while as many as 9 FIRs were also registered against them with Police Station Sadiqabad.

Wali Jan is a notorious gangster who earlier joined hands with city’s biggest land mafia king Imtiaz Ali aka Taji Khokhar and formed a gang ‘333’ to commit crime on the nod of Taji Khokhar. However, Wali Jan left Taji Khokhar and made his own gang ‘786’, mostly comprising of nationals.