Share:

KARACHI - The provincial food department has decided to impose restriction on interprovincial movement of wheat owning to expected wheat crises and price hike of floor in the province.

Provincial Minister for Food Hari Ram Kishori Lal on Monday gave approval to imposition of restriction on the movement of wheat. Hari Ram said that the Pakistan Floor Mill Association South Zone have also shown their apprehension regarding non-availability of wheat stocks in Sindh and proposed the ban of purchasing of wheat by the feed mills.

He said that in order to stop out flow of wheat stocks from Sindh to other provinces, the provincial home department as well as commissioners and district administrations have been directed to ensure the ban on movement of the wheat from Sindh.

The minister was of the view that wheat crop damaged due to rains in Punjab in current season and less crop target has been achieved in current season in Punjab and added that according to reports 10000 metric ton wheat was being transported from Sindh to Punjab daily. He said that Punjab government has also imposed ban on movement of wheat so as to stop flow of wheat to KPK and Afghanistan.