It is not wrong to mention that in our daily routine plastic bags are being used. Plastic bags help us by carrying our materials but are you aware these have disadvantages. Because when they are used after that they are thrown. They can be thrown in oceans and on land. Every man-made thing has a disadvantage so these plastics bags are full of disadvantages as I said before. In our society plastics bags are thrown on the way and they had covered the road. Plastics bags cannot be dissolved in soil that’s why they have polluted the land. When they are thrown in oceans so of course, a creature of oceans can face problems if they face problems then we can be in trouble because we are eating those fishes. So plastics bags should be recycled instead of throwing them on land and in oceans.

I hope people will act on my words.

Rahmat Shafiq

Turbat