Islamabad-Banigala Police rounded up 3 men for their alleged involvement in assaulting a woman sexually on gunpoint and recording objectionable scenes in mobile phones, said a spokesman on Monday.

The 3 accused have been identified as Javed Akhter, Khaqan alias Kani and Basharat, against whom case has also been registered, he said.

Police took action against the rapists following instructions of Inspector General of Police, Islamabad Amir Zulfiqar Khan.

According to him, a woman lodged complaint with PS Banigala stating that 3 men took her to a house where they raped her on gunpoint. She added that the rapists also recorded her objectionable video in cell phones and blackmailed her.

Taking action, IGP Amir Zulfiqar Khan constituted a special team under surveillance of DIG Operations Waqar Uddin Syed tasking it to trace the alleged rapists. SP City Saad Aziz and ASP Essa Khan were other members of the team, he said.

The police team traced and held the rapists and locked them behind the bars, he said.

The accused would be produced before court of law for obtaining their physical remand, he said.

Meanwhile, a passenger was killed after falling from roof of a passenger vehicle on Adiala Road. The body was shifted to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for autopsy.

Similarly, SSP (Operations) Syed Ali Akbar placed 4 cops under suspension over charges of snatching wages from poor labourers in limits of Police Station Gujar Khan. A departmental inquiry has also been launched against the accused cops by the SSP. The suspended cops were identified as Azim, Zulqarnain, Mubin and Adnan.

On the other hand, Inspector General of Police Punjab Capt (R) Arif Nawaz Khan transferred Additional SP Rawal Division Tariq Butt and posted him as Additional SP Civil Lines Gujranwala Division.