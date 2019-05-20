Share:

ISLAMABAD-Capital Development Authority and Islamabad Capital Administration are conducting anti-encroachment operations all over the city. During these operations, several illegal constructions were razed, illegally under-construction plazas and 10 car showrooms were sealed while 7 vehicles parked in public parking areas were also confiscated and were subsequently shifted to relevant police stations, a statement said.

These operations are being participated by the staffers of Enforcement Directorate, ICT Administration, Islamabad Police and other concerned formations of authority.

In connection with the ongoing anti-encroachment drive, an operation was conducted at T Chowk on Islamabad Expressway against multi-storey plazas. During this operation, several buildings including Aquatic Hall (Albari group), Ever Stone building, M.D dozer building, two halls and a tiles warehouse, one container and one marquee were sealed, the statement added. During this operation, glasses of an under-construction plaza of a person Mohsin, two internal walls of an under-construction plaza, while shuttering and fence of Aljanat Mall plaza were demolished.

Similarly, construction being carried out by Albari group on a project which was earlier sealed by the Authority and stairs, basement and ground floor of an under-construction plaza which was earlier sealed were also demolished.

During another action carried out at G-9 Karachi Company, car showrooms and other premises located in Bawal Plaza and Laraib plaza were also sealed. The premises which were sealed include Raja Motors, London Estate, Rana Trading, Japan Motors and Driving School, Rahbar Property Centre, Saif Motors, Waqas Motors, Alharam Stamp Papers, Khurram Tailors and Fashion Tailors.

During this operation, cars parked in the public parking of the Markaz by the showroom owners was also confiscated and shifted to Karachi Company police station while 6 illegally-constructed ramps in front of different showrooms were also demolished.

During another operation, teams of Enforcement Directorate removed a cabin placed on Margalla Road F-5/2 in front of Foreign Officer Hostel. CDA earlier served the notice to voluntarily remove the security cabin failing which action was taken. Similarly a shed constructed in front of House No.54 Margalla Road, F-7/2 was also demolished by Enforcement Directorate.