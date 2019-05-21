Share:

ISLAMABAD - An important meeting of Interior Minister Brig (retd) Ijaz Ahmad Shah with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Monday decided to launch a fresh crackdown against hate speech and hate material in the province in order to effectively implement the National Action Plan against terrorism.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Interior said that the interior minister met with the Punjab chief minister in Lahore to discuss important security matters related to the province.

Both the sides discussed steps to improve the law and order situation in the province and vowed their resolve that every possible step would be taken to improve the security situation there.

The meeting decided that a fresh crackdown would be launched against publication and dissemination of religious hate material. “Strict action is also being initiated against those involved in hate speech that is a cause of creating tensions among masses on sectarian basis,” the meeting said.

The meeting decided that an on-going operation against the increment mafia would continue in the province without any discrimination.

CM Buzdar says rule of law would be ensured at any cost

The duo agreed that a better coordination would be maintained in future between federal and Punjab governments for better security situation in the province.

The rule of law would be ensured in the province at any cost, the chief minister assured the meeting. He added that the protection of the lives and properties of the people would be the first priority of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s government.

Shah stressed that the ministry of interior would help the province in maintaining of law and order. The minister said that he would visit other three provinces following this visit to Punjab.

Law Minister Basharat Raja, chief secretary Punjab, provincial police chief, additional chief secretary (home) and principal secretary to chief minister were also present in the meeting.