FAISALABAD - Rampant increase in cardiovascular diseases among people is an alarming situation. However, easy lifestyle is one of the major causes of increase in heart related diseases in Pakistan, said Medical Superintendent (MS) Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC) Dr Ijaz Bhatti while talking to APP here Monday.

He said that 446 cardiac surgeries had been conducted during last four months from January to April at the institute besides provision of angiography facility to 3,095 patients.

He said that facility of angioplasty had been extended to 780 patients and the facility of Echo to 21,850 patients including 1,267 Paeds Echo.

He said that 114,779 patients had been checked up medically in OPD and 39,385 patients had been provided medical facilities in emergency ward of the hospital during last four months.

Dr Ijaz Bhatti said that 1,285 cardiac surgeries had been conducted last year in 2018 but the number of such type of surgeries had reached 446 during the first four months of the current year. He said that there is a dire need for creating awareness about safety from heart diseases among people.

He said that only preventive measures like change in lifestyle, daily 30 minutes walk and increase in vegetables in routine food instead of fast and junk foods can prevent a man from heart ailments.