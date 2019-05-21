Share:

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Secretary Yousuf Naseem Khokhar Monday presided over a high-level meeting to review security of Chinese citizens and ordered Inspector General of Police to take necessary steps in this regard. The meeting was attended by additional Chief Secretary Home, IG Police, secretaries of different departments, Chinese Counsel General in Lahore, Mr Long Dingbin, Additional IG Special Branch and other officers concerned. The Chinese Counsel General, Long Dingbin earlier had a separate meeting with the Chief Secretary and apprised him of the security problems being faced by the Chinese citizens working in Punjab.