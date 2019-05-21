Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting on Monday to review the performance of Punjab Mass Transit Authority (PMTA).

The CM sought proposals for decreasing and making the operational costs of Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi-Islamabad metro bus operations realistic. He directed to constitute a committee to formulate recommendations in this regard. He also directed to constitute a committee for reviewing the operational and maintenance contract of the Lahore Orange Line project.

This committee will consist of the representatives of P&D, finance, transport, law and punjab mass-transit authority. The committee will submit its report to the CM within seven days after reviewing the contract.

The Punjab Mass-transit Authority MD briefed about the projects of the metro bus service and Lahore Orange Line Metro Train.

Minister for Transport Jehanzeb Khan Khichi, lawmakers Sadaqat Ali Khan, Ibrahim Khan, Advocate General Punjab, Members of Provincial Assembly Ijaz Khan, Ghazanfer Abbas Cheena, Mian Tariq Abdullah, Sadia Sohail Rana, chairman P&D, secretary law, secretary transport, secretary finance, and others attended the meeting.

Separately, Provincial Adviser for Economic Affairs and Planning Dr Salman Shah called on Usman Buzdar. Matters regarding initiatives taken for strengthening of provincial economy and improvement in the performance of the departments came under discussion.

The meeting decided to take prompt action for stabilising the economy of the province besides improving the performance of the departments. Talking on this occasion, the CM said Punjab was rich in natural resources and taking benefit from them was a prime need of the time. Usman Buzdar said that present government had promoted transparency at every level. He said that transparent utilisation of government resources would be ensured at every level. sman Buzdar assured Salman Shah of cooperation in strengthening economy.

Dr Shah said that Punjab was engine of growth for the Pakistan and its economy will flourish with the development and progress of Punjab. He said that he will utilize all his abilities and experiences for the growth of the economy of the province.

Ex-governor meets CM

Former governor Khalid Maqbool called on CM Buzdar at the latter’s office. The CM said that PTI government had done a lot in a short span of time.

He said that this government was representative government of the people. He said that relief is being provided to the people through Ramzan Bazaars. “We are working to bring ease in the people’s lives,”

Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Syed Sumsam Bukhari called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Monday. Various matters including political issues and payment of dues to the media came under-discussed. The CM said that opposition alliance will last for a few days only and this un-natural association will come to its logical end very soon.

The people are conscious and they will not succumb to any negative propaganda and deception of the rejected elements. The PTI government is engaged in a continuous struggle against corruption under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the nation is siding with us in this mission. He said that former governments are responsible for the economic situation and the PTI-led government is working hard to rectify the bad economic conditions. The difficult decisions are made in the best interest of the country, he added.

It was also stated during the meeting that propaganda of the opposition will be repudiated in an effective manner and the government will counter the un-democratic tactics of the opposition with full vigor. The irregularities of the previous tenure in different departments will be brought before the people. Sumsam Bukhari said that opposition is worried about saving the looted money instead of caring for the country.