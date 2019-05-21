Share:

ISLAMABAD - After such a flop show against England cricket team well before ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, there is a dire need to remove all the management including super flop coaches, which will help national team produce much better results in mega cricket event.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani and Managing Director Waseem Khan must seek explanation from baldy-flopped chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq for dropping six top players including skipper Sarfraz Ahmed during 5-match ODI series against Australia in UAE.

On what grounds Inzamam has now once again included Muhammad Aamir, M Hafeez, Shoaib Malik and Muhammad Hussnain. Wahab Riaz was earlier badly ignored and now when Pakistan bowling was badly exposed and the chief selector was left with no other option, he immediately recalled him. What is the role of highly over-paid coaching staff including head coach Mickey Arthur, Azhar Mahmood and Grant Flower? What improvement they have brought in the players and team?

Bowling used to be the main weapon of Pakistan team, which helped the green caps in winning a number of matches. But when Azhar Mehmood and company was given the task, Pakistan bowling declining fast. Pakistan team looks in completely disarray and no one else but the chief selector and coaches are responsible for the debacle.

Sarfraz Ahmed badly failed to lead the team from the front. His body language speaks volumes about his inability to lead the side. His shoulders were completely down and he looks more like a spectator than a skipper. He failed to utilise his bowling options while the everyday changes in the playing XI also didn’t help the green caps’ cause.

Hafeez doesn’t play a single match, on what grounds he was retained in the World Cup squad? Why and on what grounds a mediocre player like Faheem Ashraf was given so much room and liberty? What performances he has shown to justify his place in so many matches? What kind of bowling was done by M Hussnain, which convinced chief selector and team?

Junaid Khan is a proven stuff and he deserves place in World Cup squad. If the theory is acceptable in Aamir’s case that he had loads of experience and he could get back into form, then why same doesn’t apply on Junaid?

Akmal brothers, Kamran and Umar, as well as Salman Butt deserve better treatment from Pakistan Cricket Board. They are proven stuff and understand English pitches more than any player in the current squad. If they were given chance, they could deliver for the national team and help it win crucial matches.

Inzamam doesn’t want to put his nephew’s place under threat, that’s why highly talented Abid Ali was sent back home. Imam-ul-Haq was given nod of approval with only quality that he is nephew of the chief selector. If such opportunities were given to any other player, he could have scored more runs than Imam and at much higher ratio, unlike of Imam, who consumed so many precious deliveries to score some runs.

Hafeez and Shoaib Malik were given countless opportunities but they failed to justify their roles. Asif Ali is enjoying form, but in the past, he was a super flop. Shadab’s inclusion might help the national team cause, but it will take more than a miracle from this Pakistan team to produce wonders.

Now a handful of warm-up matches are left before the first match against West Indies on May 31. Now is the time when Inzamam and co must be shown the door so as army of coaches, while time-tested people like Mohsin Khan, who are proven stuff, should be brought in to get desired results and that too in much cheaper rates. Mohsin had helped Pakistan team scale down new heights and under his coaching, Pakistan had beaten all the top teams of the world. It’s now up PCB what they decide about fate of Pakistan cricket and its national team.