- 10:30 AM | May 21, 2019 Zardari, Talpur appear before AC in money laundering case
- 9:42 AM | May 21, 2019 US commerce department lifts restrictions on Huawei
- 8:18 AM | May 21, 2019 'Situation' not suitable for talks, resistance only choice: Rouhani
- 10:04 PM | May 20, 2019 Interior Minister discuss security issues with CM Buzdar
- 7:36 PM | May 20, 2019 Economic terrorists real culprits of nation: Sarwar
- 7:34 PM | May 20, 2019 Three killed in Bannu violent incidents
- 6:13 PM | May 20, 2019 Govt's anti-people policies forced opposition to unite: Baloch
- 6:11 PM | May 20, 2019 Zardari's close aide Mushtaq flees to Britain
- 4:59 PM | May 20, 2019 Pakistan finalises World Cup squad
- 4:46 PM | May 20, 2019 Fawad invites Mufti Popalzai, Muneeb ur Rehman for moon sighting
- 4:34 PM | May 20, 2019 Masood files petition for acquittal in PTV case
- 2:35 PM | May 20, 2019 UK special forces ‘joining US strike force’ in Gulf amid Iran tension
- 2:27 PM | May 20, 2019 Russian Air Force repels terrorist attack on Hmeymim airbase: MoD
- 1:12 PM | May 20, 2019 Rupee continues to fall against USD, closes at Rs151 in open market
- 12:42 PM | May 20, 2019 Punjab govt extends transfer policy of education deptt till 30th May
- 11:34 AM | May 20, 2019 Nawaz moves IHC again for suspension of Al Azizia sentence
- 10:53 AM | May 20, 2019 US sails another destroyer to South China sea as trade war reaches peak
- 10:21 AM | May 20, 2019 Chinese users call for boycott of Apple phones due to US trade war
- 9:23 AM | May 20, 2019 Google suspends Huawei access to android updates after Trump’s ban
- 8:06 AM | May 20, 2019 Trump: 'If Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end of Iran'