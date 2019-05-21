Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah has assured Sindh Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ghulam Murtaza Baloch that problems faced by district Malir, will be addressed on priority basis.

This he said in a meeting with Baloch, here on Monday who met him in his office along with MNA and MPAs, belonging District Malir. On this occasion MNA Jam Abdul Kareem Jokhio, MNAs Raja Abdul Razaq Baloch Saleem Baloch and Ex-MNA Abdul Hakeem Baloch were also present.

The provincial minister discussed with CS Sindh regarding Medical and Engineering seats of district Malir, separate Annual Development Schemes for District Malir and regularization of ancient villages of district Malir. He also discussed regarding lands, taken by MDA, from old villages and villagers as well.

On this occasion Baloch suggested to CS Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah to allocate district Malir funds (ADP) directly to the District instead of KMC, so these funds might be utilised for the welfare of the people of Malir. The CS assured delegation that issues of Malir would be resolved on priority basis.