Share:

LAHORE - Eight matches were decided on the opening day of the 5th Bahria Cup All Pakistan Floodlit Tape Ball Cricket Tournament here at Bahria Cricket Stadium Bahria Town.

Teams from all over Pakistan are participating in the event. Riaz Hussain, Director Development Bahria Town Lahore, was the chief guest on the opening ceremony. Syed Fakhar Shah Director Sports Bahria Town Lahore welcomed the chief guest and other honorable guests.

The first match was won by Sangla Eleven, who defeated Young Lions Sharqpur by 15 runs. Sangla Eleven scored 58 runs in 4 overs while Young Lions could score 43. In the second match, Yarian routed SKB Eleven by 6 wickets. SKB scored 38 runs in 4 overs while Yarian Eleven chased the target losing 4 wickets.