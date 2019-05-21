Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will lead Pakistan’s delegation in the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers Meeting (SCO-CFM) in Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic on May 21-22, 2019.

Foreign Ministers of all SCO Member States are expected to attend the meeting, said a Foreign Office statement issued here on Monday.

This CFM will approve important documents which will later be adopted by the Council of Heads of States (CHS) meeting, to be held in Bishkek in June 2019.

During the CFM, the Foreign Minister will deliver remarks at the Plenary Session.

On the sidelines, the Foreign Minister is due to hold bilateral meetings with several participating Ministers and the Secretary General of SCO.

The Foreign Minister’s participation in the SCO-CFM illustrates the high importance that Pakistan attaches to the SCO and to deepening its engagement with the region.