LAHORE - Representatives of a German Group ALBA called on Minister for Industry and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal at Civil Secretariat on Monday and discussed electricity generation from garbage.

The minister said that the government wanted to launch project of generating electricity from the waste. He said the pilot project would be started from Lahore. He asked German group to present plan for collecting waste from the city and generating electricity. He said that government would purchase this electricity. He said that the scope of this project would be extended to Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Multan and other major cities. The German group expressed interest in investing in the project. Technical team of the group will visit Punjab after Ramazan to assess viability of the project.