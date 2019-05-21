Share:

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Tuesday terming the opposition’ alliance unnatural,said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was not afraid of any kind of opposition’ alliance.

Addressing a press conference regarding Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s 550th birthday celebrations at Governor House, Chaudhry Sarwar said that people of the country have voted the PTI and Imran Khan to serve them. Despite the current increase in inflation, the people have full confidence that PTI government would steer the country out of all crises including economic, he maintained.

The Punjab Governor said that previous governments did nothing but to raise hollow slogans, adding that PTI inherited all these issues and challenges from previous governments, but ” We are determine to work day and night to put country on road to progress and prosperity”.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that various meetings of Prime Minister’s tourism committees were held to evolve a comprehensive programme for providing all facilities to Sikh yatrees including visa services and security besides others on birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

Not only the Sikhs but also the international community had appreciated the decision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to open Kartarpur Corridor, he said and added that the government was putting efforts to resolve the issues of Sikh yatrees pertaining immigration, travelling security and others.