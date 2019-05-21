Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government is planning to establish Ground Water Regulatory Authority (GWRA) and has asked the recommendations of the provincial government in this regard.

All the preparations regarding monsoon flood protection have been completed and the final meeting to review the flood protection plan will be held in June, said Chairman Federal Flood Commission Ahmad Kamal while briefing the National Assembly Standing Committee on Water Resources.

The committee meeting, which was held with Nawab Yusuf Talpur in chair, was informed by chairman FFC that for water conservation several strategies are in pipeline.

To control the over utilization of underground water resources, the government is planning to set up GWRA. Similarly the provinces and Higher Education Commission have been asked to add subjects related to water conservation to the curriculum, said Ahmad Kamal.

Secretary irrigation Balochistan has complained that the province is not getting its full share of water. Special secretary irrigation Sindh said that they are getting 33 percent less water than its share.

The Committee on water resource was informed that annually around 200 million tons of silt is accumulating in Tarbella dam. The proposal of Tarbella's desilting is currently under consideration but it is difficult job.

The committee was informed by Join Secretary Water Resource, Syed Mehr Ali Shah that around 200 million tones of silt in accumulating in Tarbella reservoir annually while in Mangla dam the quantity of silt accumulation is 75 million tons .

It was informed that 60 to 62 million acre feet water is being wasted in Pakistan annually.

The committee was further informed that for the storage of water 27 dam reservoirs projects have been initiated.

Even after the construction of Diamir Bhasha there will be no surplus water availability in the system.

Regarding the water supply in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, member committee Ali Nawaz Awan said that the total requirement of the twin cities is 226 million gallons. Rawalpindi is currently getting 56 million gallons of water, he said.

Secretary irrigation Punjab, Amjad Qazi informed the committee that Punjab government will complete the construction of Danducha dam within three years. Around 35 million gallons of water per day of water will be provided to the twin cities from Daducha dam, he added.

He said that Punjab has finalized it water policy. Under the water act 2019 water resource commission will be established in the province.

To withdraw underground water one will be required to get license from the water resource commission. Similarly without disposal licence water cannot be disposed off in rivers or canals, he added.

Secretary irrigation informed that for the better management of water system Punjab Water Resource Regulatory Authority is being established.

The committee was informed that Sindh will finalize its water policy within six months.