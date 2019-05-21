Share:

ISLAMABAD - While welcoming the Bulgarian delegation, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood said that current government is taking all the possible measures to facilitate investors in various sectors of economy to attract more investments in the country.

“Government is fully committed to introduce more business friendly reforms in the country to attract more investments” the Advisor said while talking to Bulgarian delegation, which was led by Deputy Minister of Economy Liliya Ivanova. The delegation is in Pakistan to hold 2nd session of Inter-Governmental Commission in order to enhance the trade and economic relations.

Both sides agreed that the current trade volume between the two countries is far below than the actual potential. Advisor said that the ease of doing business reforms is the top most priority of the government and this is the right time to invest in various sectors of economy in Pakistan. While speaking to the delegation, Dawood extended invitation for Bulgarian investors to come and invest in Pakistan especially in the areas of automobiles, engineering and agriculture. Advisor stressed on the need to enhance Pakistan’s exports of citrus fruits, mango, rice and raw cotton, surgical equipments and handicrafts to the Bulgarian market.

Deputy Minister of Economy appreciated the current government’s efforts to introduce business friendly policies in the Pakistan which will facilitate the investors. She said in agriculture sector it is also important to establish linkages between relevant institutions for livestock breeding, joint ventures in food processing, research and development. “Cooperation in tourism, information technology, education, maritime and aviation sectors will also be explored during the Inter-Governmental Commission session” she added.

Advisor thanked the delegation and extended government’s full cooperation and support to facilitate Bulgarian investors and enhancing bilateral trade and economic relations between the two countries.