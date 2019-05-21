Share:

MULTAN - Whether the opposition forms an alliance or launches protest drive, the government is going nowhere and will complete its term.

Federal parliamentary secretary Makhdoomzada Zain Hussain Qureshi stated while talking to journalists after inaugurating a dispensary in NA-157 here on Monday. Makhdoomzada Zain asserted that the masses had given a big mandate to the PTI and opposition should respect public’s decision. He claimed that the process of progress has started and no power could undo it.

He lamented that the previous governments kept South Punjab region backward in the past which created a sense of deprivation among the residents of this area. He said that the PTI government is determined to create South Punjab province which would eliminate sense of deprivation from this region and put it on the path of progress and prosperity.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Minister for Power Akhtar Malik said that the former government spent Rs70 billion on metro but ignored the healthcare and education. “The situation would have been totally different had this amount been spent on health, education and other facilities. Multan’s face would have been different,” he pointed out. He said that the health and education stand atop of government’s priority.

He pointed out that the funds allocated for South Punjab were shifted to other districts in the past but this practice would not continue anymore. “Funds allocated for South Punjab will be spent on South Punjab whatsoever,” he declared.

PFA SEALS FOUR FOOD OUTLETS

The food safety team of Punjab Food Authority sealed at least four outlets besides imposing fine worth over Rs259,000 during crackdown against adulterators and food outlets selling substandard edible items in Multan and adjoining areas on Monday.

The teams launched operation under the leadership of Director General of the authority Capt (r) Muhammad Usman and conducted raids in Multan, Layyah and Rahim Yar Khan. The teams sealed Faizan-e-Madina Jamil Kiryana Store in Rahim Yar Khan, Ajmal Foods Layyah, Rahat Islamabad Sweets and Bakers Rajanpur. The teams fined different food sellers in Multan, Layyah, Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan for selling expired sweets, substandard tomato ketchup, poor hygiene in food processing area, use of chemicals in food preparation.

Six labs, blood bank

sealed in PHC raids

A special team of Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) conducted surprise raids in Multan, Vehari and Mailsi areas and sealed at least six labs and one blood bank which were allegedly operating illegally.

The PHC sources revealed that the team conducted raids at 13 labs and three blood banks out of which six labs and one blood bank were sealed. The sealed labs included Mohsin Medical Lab Mailsi, Mailsi Blood Bank, Latif Clinical Lab Vhari, Alpha Lab Vehari, Punjab PCR and Khan Clinical Labs Vehari and Civil Clinical Lab Burewala. The PHC sources said that untrained and non-technical staff was working at these labs while sub-standard and outdated kits were being used. Source further claimed that unverified reports were issued to the people while ordinary fridges were being used to store blood samples.

Earlier in a crackdown, the PHC has sealed 1014 illegal labs across the province out of which 17 are in ehari district.