US -The restrictions being placed on Huawei’s access to the Android operating system will cast a long shadow over Tuesday’s launch of the Chinese company’s latest handsets.

The firm has invited press from across the globe to London to witness the unveiling of its Honor 20 Series smartphones. The BBC understands the devices will still offer the full Android experience - including use of Google’s own app store.

But unless a clash with the US government is resolved, future launches are set to deliver a much more limited experience - assuming Huawei decides to run them off Android at all.

As yet it is unclear whether the restrictions Google has imposed on Huawei will be long-lasting.

Presumably Google does not want to break ties with what is the world’s second bestselling Android phone-maker after Samsung - the Chinese firm recently said more than half a billion consumers use its handsets.

In theory, the US’s Bureau of Industry and Security could issue a licence to let Google continue the relationship or at least parts of it, or even make a U-turn and drop its restrictions altogether.

But assuming the matter is not resolved soon, let’s try and pick our way through the consequences.

What exactly is Google doing?

The US tech firm is suspending all business activity with Huawei related to “non-public” transfers of hardware, software and technical services.