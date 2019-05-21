Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) President Salim Saifullah Khan and Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) senior vice president Air Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi separately met with Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza at her office on Monday.

IPC Secretary Akbar Durrani and PSB DG Arif Ibrahim were also present during the meeting. The issues pertaining to the administrative structure, budget and funding, performance and problems being faced by the federations were discussed.

Both appreciated the IPC minister for providing them an opportunity to discuss their issues. Salim apprised the minister of the performance of tennis federation and also highlighted its efforts to bring Davis Cup to Pakistan after 12 years gap. It was informed that the credit of initiating wheelchair tennis also goes to the federation.

Salim underscored the importance of the government’s support for promotion of tennis and said that out of the box solutions must be sorted to deal with the problems of funding. Later, ideas of establishing a sports university and to generate funds from different sources were also discussed.

Shahid Alvi informed the minister about the strategy adopted by the federation to encourage and improve squash in the country. The achievements and the future plans were also highlighted.

It was agreed to establish squash courts in Gilgit/Baltistan and North Waziristan.

Dr Fahmida Mirza appreciated the achievements of the federations and acknowledged the fact that with resource constraints, both the federations are contributing well. She also assured of the government’s support and asked the federations to underline their priorities regarding training of the players and their requirements for participation in international events.