LAHORE : Jamat-e-Islami Naib Ameer Liaqat Baloch has said that the anti-people policies of the government had forced the opposition parties to come close to represent public sentiments.

Talking to a JI youth delegation at Mansoora on Monday, he said that the present regime was endangering the national security through wrong decisions. Baloch urged the rulers to improve governance instead of showing panic on Iftar dinner attended by opposition parties. He said that the JI had always raised voice for national priorities and the solution of the masses problems. He said that JI would continue to raise voice on price hike, unemployment and corruption and for safeguarding the constitution and the democratic system. He urged the youth to follow in the footsteps of Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He said the JI would start a countrywide campaign against the the government over IMF package after Eid