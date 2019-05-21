Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - The Jammu Kashmir National Front Monday paid glowing tribute to Shaheed-e-Milat Mirwaiz Moulvi Muhammad Farooq, Shaheed-e-Hurriyat Khwaja Abdul Ghani Lone and the Martyr’s of Hawal massacre of May 21, 1990.

In a message from Tihar jail, the incarcerated JKNF chairman Nayeem Khan renewed his pledge to carry forward the mission of the martyrs, says an official statement of JKNF released to the AJK media here on Monday.

While remembering Shaheed-e-Millat Mirwaiz Moulana Mohammad Farooq and Shaheed-e-Hurriyat Khwaja Abdul Gani Lone on their anniversaries, the National Front chairman said in his message that the best way to paying tribute to all martyrs is to pledge that mission of the great souls would be taken to logical conclusion. “We must exhibit steadfastness and make it clear that Jammu Kashmir is a disputed region whose people are struggling for the right to self-determination so that they can determine their political future. But India is using every arbitrary means to suppress the freedom struggle of Kashmiri people and it is trying to silent every pro-Kashmiri voice which rises from time to time”, he added..

Naeem said, “Kashmiri people are hopeful that the day is not far when international community will hear to their voice of the oppressed people and compel New Delhi to accept the political rights of the people of Jammu Kashmir”. Nayeem Khan also hailed the steadfastness and resolve of the whole nation, especially the youth who are continuously exhibiting determination against the Indian occupation.