LOS ANGELES-‘John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum’ has knocked ‘Avengers: Endgame’ off the top of the box office.

The latest addition to the action blockbuster franchise has unseated the Marvel Cinematic Universe juggernaut - which enjoyed three weekends at number one - with a debut weekend of $57 million, and around $92 million brought in worldwide.

The third instalment in the saga’s haul is the best of the franchise so far, almost doubling the $30.4 million earned by its predecessor.

‘Detective Pikachu’ dropped to third place over the weekend with $24.8 million, although it has still earned an impressive $94 million as the US box office since its launch last week.

Meanwhile, ‘John Wick’ leading man Keanu Reeves was recently honoured immortalised at the TCL Chinese Theatre as he planted his feet in wet cement at the ceremony in Hollywood earlier this month.

According to CBS Los Angeles, it took the 54-year-old star three attempts to get his signature carved into the concrete tribute correctly.

Reeves - who has had a varied career having starred in blockbuster franchises such as ‘The Matrix’ and ‘Speed’ to comedy ‘Bill & Ted’ - told the crowd it was an ‘’honour’’ to lay his mark next to some of Hollywood’s greats and admitted he is ‘’very grateful’’ to the fans who have ‘’embraced’’ the films he’s made, which have ‘’changed [his] life’’.

He said: ‘’It is a great honour to be here and to be invited to this remarkable, historical, magical place.