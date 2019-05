Share:

LAHORE : Delegation of Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan led by Hafiz Naseer Norani called on Tehreek LabaiK Pakistan chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi on Monday. The delegation congratulated Khadim Rizvi on his release from the jail and conveyed special message of JUP General Secretary Qari Zawar Bahadur. Stressing the need of unity among people belonging to Ahle Sunnah school of thought, the delegation urged Khadim Rizvi to play his role in this regard. Khadim Rizvi thanked the delegation for good wishes.