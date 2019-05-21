Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - The Kashmiri expatriates city of Mirpur (AJK) secured another distinction after a UK-born young son of the soil clinched the great honour of winning election to the office of Mayor of the British city of Northampton Borough Council.

Councillor Nazim Iftikhar Choudary took over the historic position of the Mayor of Northampton Borough City Council in United Kingdom from Councillor Tony Ansell, becoming the 779th person to hold the office, says a message released to the media here on Monday.

Nazim Iftikhar Choudary,31, born in British Wakefield city of Yorkshire in 1988. He is the son of a Kashmiri expatriate Iftikhar Ahmed Choudhry - who had migrated from ancestral old Mirpur city in 1964 in the wake of the departure of thousands of locals to the United Kingdom as a result of the great package of bright future offered by the government of Pakistan as a result of the construction of Mangla dam.

In a short span of time, with hard work Iftikhar Ahmed Ch established his position in the society of being a man of high intellect because of his active role in social and political quarters for the welfare and uplift of the local community. It could be assessed through the fact that Iftikhar Choudhry also secured various identical positions including as Justice for Peace and Councilor of the same city Northampton Borough Council for more than four times so far.

The newly-elected Mayor of Northampton Borough Council Nazim Iftikhar Ch is the paternal grand-son of Muhammad Hanif Chaudhry, veteran social and political personality of AJK and former chairman of Mirpur Development Authority, currently also holding the office of Member Governing Body of the Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust -run Mega KORT Educational and Rehabilitation Complex, the South Asia’s largest Centre in Mirpur, housing over 400 orphan and shelterless children of different ages belonging to various parts of Pakistan and AJK including hundreds of those rendered orphan in the deadly earthquake of October 8, 2005 that had hit Azad Jammu & Kashmir besides adjoining KPK province.

The first official meeting of the new Northampton Borough Council this afternoon saw the new Mayor Nazim Iftikhar Ch crowned for the city, the message said.