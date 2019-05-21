Share:

KARACHI - As many as 52 young scholars would receive funds under the Karachi University Students Scholarship-2019 programme. The KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi has given the approval for disbursement of the award of money among the PhD and MPhil students.

According to details, 36 students of MPhil and 16 PhD students were recommended for the scholarship program.

Out of total 134 applications, 82 applications were not selected as their synopses were not approved and/or they were receipt of other scholarships. The students enrolled in MPhil would collect Rs8,000/- for 12 months while students enrolled in PhD program would get Rs10,000/- for 24 months.

The award money would be disbursed for initially four months that is from January till April 2019 whereas the rest of the instalments would be credited to the recipient’s account subject to receiving satisfactory remarks from the supervisor. Initially, 52 young scholars would get Rs17, 92, 000/- for the said period.

In this regard, initial meeting of Institutional Scholarship Award Committee was held on Tuesday, April 22, 2019 in the Council Room, Office of the Dean, Faculty of Science, KU, and total 134 applications were received by the varsity.