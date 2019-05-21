Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Commerce has cancelled the licence of Hajj Organisers Association of Pakistan (HOAP), a representative organisation of over 800 Hajj Group Organisers (HGOs), due to failure to provide required certain documents for renewal of licence despite repeated directives.

According to a notification issued here by Director General Trade Organisation, Ministry of Commerce, the licence of HOAP has been cancelled according to Trade Organisation Act 2013, clauses 3 and 7 due to failure to provide basic documents.

It said that the HOAP has failed to provide the required document despite several reminders and two show cause notices issued on November 5, 2018 and April 23, 2019 respectively.

It said that the HOAP has failed to meet the basic and fundamental requirement of the law essential for trade organisations to perform as fully functional trade organisation.

HOAP has failed to fulfill the laid down criteria for renewal of licence despite the passage of considerable time.