ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday made a massive diplomatic reshuffle, replacing envoys in China, India and Japan among others.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that 18 ambassadors and consuls general had been appointed in various Pakistan Embassies after approval by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Speaking to journalists here after meeting the prime minister, the top diplomat said that Senior Ambassador Naghmana Hashmi had been appointed as Ambassador in Beijing, Mueen-ul-Haq in New Delhi, and Additional Secretary Imtiaz Ahmad in Tokyo.

He said that Zaheen Janjua had been deployed as Ambassador in Brussels, Belgium, which is the centre of European Union for Strategic Enhancement Plan. He said that Additional Secretary Amina Baloch had been appointed as Ambassador in Malaysia, Javed Khattak in Portugal, Saqlain Sayeda in Nairobi Kenya, Rukhsana Afzal in Singapore, Khalid Jamali in Czech Republic and Ata-ul-Munim in Algeria.

He said that Imran Haider had been appointed as Ambassador in Dushanbe, Major General Abdul Aziz Tariq in Brunei and Major General Muhammad Khalid Rao in Bosnia Herzegovina.

The consuls general appointed include Khalid Majeen in Jaddah, Ayesha Abbas Khan in New York, he said.

Qureshi said Muazzam Khan was appointed as Special Secretary of Foreign Ministry while Ambassador in Kuwait Ghulam Dastagir will replace him in Abu Dhabi. He said Qazi Khalilullah had played a vital role therefore he is being given extension for six months.

Qureshi said: “I am sure these Ambassadors and Consuls General will play a pivotal in promoting the soft image of Pakistan and will adopt the best behaviour with Pakistan community living abroad.” The reshuffle was due after the recent appointment of Sohail Mehmood as the foreign secretary and retirement of Tehmina Janjua.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Qureshi briefed the prime minister about his Kuwait visit.

The foreign minister undertook an official visit to the State of Kuwait on 18-19 May 2019 and held wide-ranging discussions with the Kuwaiti leadership on matters of mutual interest.

During the visit, the Foreign Minister had an audience with Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Amir of Kuwait. Welcoming the Foreign Minister, the Amir expressed deep affection for the leadership and people of Pakistan.

The foreign minister extended an invitation to the Amir of Kuwait on behalf of President Arif Alvi to visit Pakistan.

The foreign minister also handed over a letter addressed by the prime minister seeking his kind indulgence in facilitating visa matters relating to Pakistan nationals.