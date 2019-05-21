Share:

ISLAMABAD - A body of a missing teacher was recovered near Wullar Lake in Bandipora district, Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) on Monday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the body of Mushtaq Ahmad Lone (29) was spotted by locals from Laharwapora near Wullar Lake in the district. He was missing from Sheikhpora Mantrigam in Bandipora district for the past one week.

The family members of the deceased teacher said the day Mushtaq went missing his phone was found turned off after he left home for duty to Government Higher Secondary School Chuntimulla and did not return home.

“After we failed to trace him, we logged a missing report in Pathkoot police station,” Mushtaq’s family members said. “We demand probe into the death of our son as we have apprehension that he has been murdered,” they said.