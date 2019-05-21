Share:

KAMALIA - Chairman Standing Committee on Law and Justice Riaz Fatyana presided over a meeting at Municipal Committee Hall to improve sewerage in the city here the other day.

The meeting was attended by AC Kamalia and Administrator Municipal Committee Rao Tasleem Akhtar, Xen Public Health Engineering Department Rafiq Saroya, Chief Officer Rao Hamid Raza, former Tehsil nazim Ch Mahmoodul Hassan Jutt, former Municipality chairman Rai Ziaullah Khan, former UC nazim Mahram Khan, Zahid Hussain Surya and other members of the tehsil administration.

Riaz Fatyana told Chief Officer Municipality Rao Hamid Raza to submit a report on the locations around the city where the sewage disposal situation was critical and lines remained blocked. Later, talking to the media, he said that the survey of the old sewage lines had been completed. He urged citizens to come up with suggestions to improve the sewerage in the city so that the problem could be solved on a permanent basis.

THREE DIE SEPARATELY

One Safdar, a resident of Chak 740 G/B, committed suicide by shooting himself with a pistol. Initial investigation revealed that domestic issues were behind the incident. Kamalia Saddr police handed over the body to heirs after post-mortem. Further investigation was underway.

On the other hand, a tractor-trolley driven by Ameen hit a motorcycle near Chak 54/1 Tukda. Resultantly, Nawaz (father) and Hasnain (son), travelling on the motorbike, were killed on the spot. Police filed a case against the tractor-trolley driver and started investigation.

FIRE

A fire broke out in an electric wood saw mill on Railway Road here the other night. It reduced wood, worth tens of thousands of rupees, to ashes. Fire brigade reached the spot and extinguished the fire before it could engulf nearby buildings. It was reported that the fire erupted due to a short circuit in electricity wires.